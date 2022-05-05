Denver International Airport will have 16 new Southwest Airlines gates up and running at Concourse C-East by the end of May or early June.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, airport CEO Phil Washington and other project leaders gathered to cut the ribbon on the finished expansion Thursday. The expansion, which totals 530,000 square feet, is the largest addition to the airport since the Westin Hotel and Transit Center opened in 2015.

“This is phenomenal,” Hancock said. “A lot of work has gone into this, a lot of years of effort from a village of people, and it’s been tremendous, and so we’re very proud to finally arrive at the moment where we can open this up and people can enjoy.”

The C-East gates mark the completion of the second of four expansion areas, bringing 39 new gates to all of its concourses, Washington said. There will also be new concessionaires joining the airport’s team, along with a new outdoor patio, charging stations, restrooms, nursing rooms and pet relief areas. The final two expansion areas, Concourse A-West and B-East, are expected to open this fall.

Washington said the airport is forecasting about 72.8 million passengers coming through by the end of the year, which would be the most in the airport's history. In 2019, the airport saw 69.5 million passengers and it eventually wants to get to 100 million. With this continued growth, Washington said he doesn’t see longer wait times. Rather, he sees more job creation and a growing concessions program.

“It’s a great day for Denver,” Washington said. “Denver’s already on the map, but it reinforces our emergence as a true urban city and a true aviation city in this country and the world.

“There's no better time for these improvements than now as air travel is increasing and DEN continues to grow.”

Washington said Southwest Airlines is nearing 300 flights a day at Denver, and it wants to work its way to 400. Steve Sisneros, vice president of airport affairs at Southwest Airlines, said that once all of the gates are open, the airport will have 40 gates in Denver — the most gates the airline has at any airport in the U.S.

“We are so excited to continue expanding our Denver operation with these new gates, which as you can tell, will make an exceptional customer experience for our customers who travel to and from DEN,” Sisneros said.