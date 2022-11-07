The Transportation Security Administration will give new hires a $5,000 bonus for working as a security officer at Denver International Airport, according to a news release.
The TSA offers new security officers $2,500 after being hired, then the remaining $2,500 after one year.
Those interested in applying are encouraged to attend a recruiting event on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TSA's administrative offices, 3855 Lewiston St. in Aurora.
Starting pay for security officers is $24.23 per hour. Full and part-time positions are available, and new hires are eligible for full federal benefits. These include annual paid training and sick leave, a 401(K) plan and up to $5,000 per year in tuition reimbursements.
"Over the past few months, TSA has successfully hired additional (security officers to) work at DEN, but we have the capacity and need to hire more,” TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau said in the release. “A career in the federal government provides steady employment and the opportunity for growth and promotion.”
At the recruiting event, candidates will attend an information session where they can learn more about working as a security officer. Candidates can expect computer-based tests that evaluate aptitude and English proficiency and interview sessions.
Interested applicants will have to complete a medical evaluation, federal drug test and a background check after the event. The preliminary hiring process can take between three and five hours and TSA encourages people to show up early.
Candidates must bring two valid forms of state and/or federal identification.
If candidates cannot make the Tuesday session, TSA is holding a second recruitment session on Saturday Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location.
For more information regarding open jobs at TSA, head to their website at https://jobs.tsa.gov/transport-security-officer.