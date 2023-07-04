A plane prepares to take-off at Denver International Airport. File photo. Photo Credit: milehightraveler (iStock). (copy)

Independence Day is shaping up to be a struggle with weather delays piling up some flights. DIA had the largest amount of interruptions in the country Tuesday, with 260 flights delayed and 171 cancelled within the U.S., according to Flight Aware

At around 1 pm, Denver International Airport announced a ground delay from 2-10 p.m. for July 4 travel due to incoming storms. The airport announced that delays would be up to two hours and asked for travelers to call their airlines for updates. 

Southwest Airlines warned air travelers that inclement weather hitting Denver may disrupt flights, informing them on their website that "Customers holding reservations to, from, or through the city listed above (Denver) on Tuesday, July 4 and want to alter their travel plans may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying additional charges."

To lessen travelers' anxiety, DIA had several therapy dogs on the concourses throughout the day, including Riley the German Shepard/Lab mix and Gabriel the Belgian Malinois. 

