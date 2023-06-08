Denver has issued its first $500 citations for residential rental properties operating without a license.

The city's Excise and Licenses department Wednesday issued the fines to three properties for being in violation of Denver's new "Health Residential Rentals for All law."

The law, which went into effect Jan. 1, requires landlords of Denver's 123,000 multifamily homes and apartments to obtain a residential rental property license. In order to obtain the license, the property has to be checked by a certified inspector and landlords have to pay for the home inspection and license application fee.

The three properties that received the citations are located at:

1232 Gaylord St.

1522 N Wabash St.

651 29th St.

Eric Escudero, the communications director for Excise and Licenses, said each of the properties had already received notice of violation, followed by a $150 fine and citation. The properties on Gaylord and Wabash streets were initially found to be in violation in late February. The 29th Street property was found to be in violation in early March.

"In as soon as two weeks, these properties could receive a $999 fine if they do not get the required third-party inspection and apply for the license," Escudero said in an email to The Denver Gazette.

Once the fines reach $999, they don't increase in price, but can be issued each day that the properties operate unlicensed, Escudero said.

To date, Denver has issued 1,112 warning letters and 51 $150 fines and citations.

"So more $500 fines will be likely coming soon for unlicensed properties," Escudero said in an email to The Denver Gazette. "Citations and fines are looked upon by the city as a last resort for noncompliance and after we make an effort to warn landlords so they can get the required license. It’s a bad day for us anytime we are left with no option but to start issuing fines and citations."

Denver residential rental licensing data

Data provided by Denver Excise and Licensing

6,639 active residential rental licenses

7,045 total applications received by the city

4,667 active multiunit residential rental property licenses issued in the city

2,378 active single unit licenses issued

125,000 rental units currently in Denver that are located in buildings with a residential rental license