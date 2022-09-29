So far this year, The Denver Labor team has recovered over $1 million of unpaid wages for workers who earned minimum wage but were not properly compensated, according to a news release.
Denver Labor, a division of the Denver Auditor’s Office, ensures compliance with Denver's wage laws. Cases include underpayments and officials help educate employers about the law and that workers understand their rights.
As of September 26, Denver Labor returned $1,055,655.57 to workers, with additional restitution pending.
“Every penny matters to the people who earned it,” Denver Labor Executive Jeff Garcia said in a the release. “I’m proud of the work my team is doing to help real people.”
Denver’s current minimum wage is $15.87 per hour and will increase to $17.29 in 2023. Denver Labor analysts enforce minimum wage largely among high-risk employers, like restaurants, home care and salons. The team also investigates complaints.
“Most of the time when we identify underpayments, it’s because of an honest mistake and the business moves quickly to pay restitution to workers and raise wages permanently,” Garcia said. “That’s why we prioritize education and encourage employers to contact our team of analysts if they are unsure of how to comply with the law.”