The Lakewood and Denver police departments held a joint press conference Tuesday afternoon following the Monday night shooting spree in the two cities that left five people dead.

Police identified the alleged shooter, later killed Monday night, as 47-year-old Lyndon James McLeod.

Police identified the alleged shooter, later killed Monday night, as 47-year-old Lyndon James McLeod. The alleged shooter was killed by the unidentified Lakewood police officer who he shot. The officer is in stable condition and doing well, officials said.

McLeod was known to metro Denver law enforcement and the subject of two previous investigations, police said. "He was on law enforcement's radar," Denver police Chief Paul Pazen said.

