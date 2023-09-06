A Denver police officer who is accused of injuring seven people in a shooting is set to appear in court on Friday for an arraignment.

A trial date is likely to be set, as well.

Officer Brandon Ramos faces an array of criminal charges following a shooting in Lower Downtown on July 17, 2022.

Officers responded to a report of a fight involving Jordan Waddy, a convicted felon. Waddy pulled out a gun and, according to initial statements by the police department and video, waved it at the police officers. Three officers began to shoot at Waddy, injuring him and six bystanders behind him.

Five victims filed civil lawsuits against Ramos in March and April respectively: Bailey Alexander, Mark Bess, Yekalo Weldehiwet, Willis Small IV and Angelica Rey. The lawsuits seek unspecified damages for medical bills, lost work time and emotional distress.

A Denver grand jury indicted Brandon Ramos on 14 counts in January. The indictments included two counts of reckless second-degree assault, three counts of third-degree knowing or reckless assault, three counts of third-degree assault with negligence using a deadly weapon, one count of prohibited use of a weapon and five counts of reckless endangerment.

In the two civil cases, plaintiffs claimed Ramos acted recklessly.

Two Denver district judges in June have placed the two civil cases on pause until after the criminal case has concluded, arguing both the civil and criminal cases overlap and Ramos would have to waive his Fifth Amendment rights to defend himself in the civil cases.

In February, the court also granted Ramos' request to preserve the firearm used in Waddy's case. His lawyers feared the gun would be destroyed and would be unable to be used as evidence in Ramos' case.

Waddy's trial is set to start on Nov. 7. He is facing charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender

The plaintiffs' attorney, Siddhartha Rathod, requested the release of the full video and audio recordings of the incident.

Baker, Ramos' attorney, countered that the request is accompanied by a "self-promoting media circus, all of which aids victims' counsel in marketing, but does little to assist the victims, the community or the system in the pursuit of justice."

She also claimed that Rathod would release the video to media outlets in order to "gain leverage in a civil demand against the city."

Bland denied the request for footage on May 1, saying it would "violate" Ramos' Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights.

Ramos is currently out on a $5,000 bond and is on leave without pay at the department. He was granted permission to leave the state twice in the last year.

The former officer is scheduled to enter a plea to the charges on Friday.