Aurora police arrested a Denver man on a charge of second-degree murder following a death at an Arapahoe County light rail station, police said in a news release.

The initial report indicated a possible robbery at the RTD Nine Mile Station, 3181 S. Parker Road, around 10:26 p.m. Wednesday, where according to police, evidence suggests Daniel Maxine Tivet, 34, was involved in a fist fight on the platform – resulting in the death of the victim.

“A light rail conductor reported to their dispatch there was an unconscious man lying on the tracks,” police said. “An open backpack and some personal items were also on the tracks.”

The man did not have a pulse at the scene, where police said first responders were able to resuscitate the man and rush him to a nearby hospital.

The man died from injuries Friday, upgrading the case to a homicide investigation, police said.

River was located Friday behind a fast-food restaurant in the 3200 block of South Parker Road, police said, less than 12 hours after the Major Crime Homicide Unit became involved.

The case remains under investigation.