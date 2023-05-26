Denver police arrested a suspect Thursday in the May 20 shooting murder on Cherry Street.

Antonio Simpson, 34, faces charges of first-degree murder, but the final determination of charges will come from the Denver District Attorney's office.

On May 20 just before 7 p.m., Denver police officers responded to a report of a shooting at 861 Cherry St., southwest of City Park.

The caller said she had been shot and her boyfriend might be dead, according to the arrest affidavit.

Responding officers found the woman caller with a gunshot wound to her leg and a man in his 40s in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male victim appeared to have been seated at a desk and officers found an "AR style" handgun on the floor partially under the desk, according to the affidavit. The victim was wearing black latex gloves.

Officers also found suspected crystal powder and several small blue round pills.

The surviving victim said she was about to leave to go to the doctor when her boyfriend came to the apartment with two other people, a man whose name she knew and a female she didn't.

When she returned from the doctor, the female victim saw her boyfriend handling a "big" gun, seeming to be showing off. The situation did not seem threatening, she said, according to the affidavit.

She and her boyfriend got in an argument because he had not gone to the doctor with her and she went into the living room and fell asleep on the couch.

She later woke up to a pop and a burning in her leg and realized she'd been shot, according to the affidavit.

She then heard two more pops and the female guest came into the room, saying she didn't know what happened and gave the victim her phone.

The victim told detectives her boyfriend had just bought a 2009 Lincoln MKS and had recently received about $37,000 from a lawsuit settlement. He was dealing drugs and had gotten back into it after receiving the money, she told investigators.

Detectives recovered finger prints from the Lincoln, which the two guests likely arrived at the scene in, and traced them to Simpson, according to the affidavit.

Simpson was on parole with the Colorado Department of Corrections for robbery.

Detectives located the woman who was present during the shooting and she said Simpson, who she knows at "Mazi" came to her house with his laundry and asked if he could hang out before his daughter's birthday.

The woman said Simpson had a painted-red handgun in his waistband.

About an hour later, the victim who would be later shot and killed showed up at her apartment and they all got into the Lincoln, heading to the victim's apartment to trade guns, according to the affidavit.

At the apartment, they weighed and packaged drugs and the two men talked about gun trading.

The woman suddenly got pushed and fell to the floor, saw a flash and heard a pop, she told investigators. She looked up and saw Simpson with his arm out toward the male victim.

She saw Simpson leave the room and go into the living room, where she heard another pop.

She positively identified Simpson from a photo.

Simpson is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault.

The Office of the Medical Examiner has not released the identification, nor cause and manner of death, and will be closed until Tuesday in observance of Memorial Day.