A Denver man was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach, according to a press release by the the U.S. Department of Justice.

Todd Branden Casey, 53, was allegedly part of the riot at the Capitol, assaulting a police officer and encouraging others, the DOJ said.

Casey was arrested on Wednesday in Georgetown on felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, according to the release. He also faces misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, impeding passage through the capitol grounds or buildings, and act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings.

He is one of 1,106 individuals arrested nationwide in connection to the riot.

Casey was identified as #125 in the FBI's photo collection of people seen at the Capitol. His actions were also caught on police officer's body cameras.

According to court documents, police set up metal barriers at the West Plaza on Capitol grounds around 2 p.m.

The man was said to be at the front of the barrier, cursing at and taunting police officers. He later gave orders to the other rioters by stating, “Now! Push it! Push it," according to the DOJ.

Later, when rioters began swarming the plaza, Casey allegedly pushed one Metropolitan Police Department officer. He then grabbed another by the shoulder and shoved them.

Casey was later part of the push by rioters into the Lower West Terrace Tunnel, but was seen in a public video leaving and rubbing his eyes like he was experiencing the effects of chemical irritants, according to criminal complaint documents.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.