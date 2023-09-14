Investigators from the Human Trafficking Unit of the Denver District Attorney's Office charged a man with sex trafficking, his second trafficking charge since 2020.

William Galbreath, 37, faces felony charges of human trafficking for sexual servitude, pimping, violation of a protective order and various counts of money laundering, according to a Thursday news release by Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

Galbreath previously pleaded guilty to pimping charges in 2020 and was sentenced to four years of supervised probation. Despite being on probation, Galbreath has "allegedly identified multiple vulnerable women, coerced them to engage in commercial sex with promises of large sums of money and created fake businesses to launder the proceeds of the commercial sex," according to the release.

Galbreath used an alias, Chris Sanders.

Investigators determined the suspect has worked as a pimp since 2012, according to the arrest affidavit. He was previously stopped by Denver Police transporting a female sex worker during a sting operation. He also hadn't reported income to the Colorado Department of Revenue since 2017.

"We intend to hold Mr. Galbreath accountable for this coercion and exploitation and we are hoping that anyone else who William Galbreath may have victimized will now come forward,” McCann said in the release.

Anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of financial exploitation by Galbreath should call Investigator Joe DeAngelo at 720-913-9108.