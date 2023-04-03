Outside funding for Denver mayoral candidates

The latest campaign finance numbers show huge support for Mike Johnson, Kelly Brough, Leslie Herod and Debbie Ortega in their bid to succeed Mayor Michael Hancock. (GRAPH: Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office)  

 Luige Del Puerto [email protected]

While Kelly Brough maintained the fundraising edge among direct contributions and matching funds, Mike Johnston catapulted to the front of the money race with strong backing from outside groups in the crowded contest for Denver's next mayor.

Counting all sources of funding, Johnston has benefited from a major infusion — roughly $3.5 million — in financial support.

Brough came in next with $2.4 million.

Independent expenditure groups — entities that are prohibited from coordinating with campaigns — have poured more than $2.2 million into Johnston's bid to succeed outgoing Mayor Michael Hancock.

Brough, meanwhile, benefited from nearly a million dollars in outside help.

Two other candidates attracted significant outside help: Leslie Herod at nearly $170,000 and At-Large Councilmember Debbie Ortega at $132,000.

Mayoral candidates direct fundraising

The graph shows the leaders in direct contributions among Denver's candidates for mayor. (GRAPH: Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office)  

Polling data suggest it's a wide open race, with 17 names on the ballot, although one, Kwame Spearman, already officially withdrew. A poll commissioned by The Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics, 9News and Metropolitan State University showed the race is wide open, with a whopping 58% of voters saying they’re undecided.

And experts say a runoff is a certainty. 

The next mayor Denver faces gargantuan problems magnified by the city's unique characteristics, notably a homelessness crisis, a housing affordability challenge and a sense that the streets are not always safe.

Whoever wins the seat could, in theory, hold on to it for the next 12 years, which makes this year's contest a consequential election.

Counting all sources of money, including outside help, Rep. Leslie Herod came in at No. 3 with $1.1 million. Andy Rougeot, the only Republican in the race, landed at No. 4 with $910,000. Rougeot has largely self-funded his campaign. 

Matching funds for Denver's mayoral candidates

The graph shows the leaders in matching funds among Denver's candidates for mayor. (GRAPH: Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office)  

In addition to picking the next mayor, voters will also choose the next council, recorder and auditor.   

All mail ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. 

