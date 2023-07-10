The Denver City Council honored elected officials leaving office on Monday.

The meeting included a visit from outgoing Mayor Michael Hancock, who was awarded with a proclamation for his years of service.

Councilmembers thanked the mayor for his service not only as mayor for the last 12 years but as a councilmember before then.

The mayor displayed an undeniable commitment to the city, Councilmember Stacie Gilmore said.

Hancock had an ability to cut through red tape and make solutions happen, Councilmember Jolon Clark said.

He was willing to mentor a young Councilmember Chris Herndon and inspired his own run for office.

Hancock balanced promoting a thriving economy with residents’ needs, Councilmember Kendra Black said.

He held office as the city weathered a wide array of challenges that required nimble responses, Councilmember Kevin Flynn said.

Councilmember Paul Kashmann noted the mayor took office on the heels of the Great Recession, and then held office during a boom for the city.

“That rollercoaster crashed into the pandemic,” he said.

Hancock took a few moments to reflect on the many issues to come before his administration and the city council during his tenure, naming the minimum wage, affordable housing and expansion of the convention center, among other projects.

“These are monumental moments,” he said.

The city council also read proclamations for outgoing Councilmembers Candi CdeBaca, Herndon, Robin Kniech, Clark, Debbie Ortega and Black.

“You will leave a big hole in your seats,” Councilmember Amanda Sandoval said.