Denver Mayor Michael Hancock offered a $7.5 million compromise in response to the Denver City Council's proposal to add $17.5 million to 2023 budget.
In a counteroffer, Hancock agreed to add $6.2 million to the budget for library improvements, plus $500,000 to improve security camera systems. Funding for the latter will come from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Hancock also offered more funding in some areas but rebuffed other requests.
In particular, the council requested an additional $650,000 for public safety; Hancock turned it down. Under the council's proposal, the Department of Public Safety would use the money to buy software that makes responding to calls easier for first responders. Hancock said the city is already working on data integration and sharing solutions with existing systems.
"We recognize that there is room to innovate on this existing effort, and we commit to implementing a request for information in 2023 to better understand the city's options and the potential financial needs," Hancock said in a letter to councilmembers. "When we've completed the RFI, we will pursue available actions to ensure we have the funding necessary to act on the findings."
Hancock countered with $800,000 on the council's request for $11 million to improve stop lights and pedestrian signals. The mayor argued that funding already exists for pedestrian crosswalk systems in the Vision Zero, Safe Routes to School and the Neighborhood Management Transportation Plans. Hancock said that funding allows for 10 to 12 additional pedestrian signals.
Hancock offered $800,000 to pay for stoplights in council districts, an amount that's far cry from the $8.8 million the council requested.
"Currently, there are 12 fully funded traffic signals in design or construction," Hancock said. "As many of you are aware, installing new signals is a complicated and lengthy project that includes multiple stakeholders and requires acquisition of land in the right-of-way."
Before the council submitted its requests, the city's reserve fund balance stood at 15.1% for 2023, an improvement over last year, when the fund balance was 14.1%. With the additional spending, the fund balance would land at 15% — in line with the city's recommended reserves.
The budget process is far from over. The council must host public hearings, where residents can weigh in on the budget and advocate for priorities. The first of the hearings is scheduled for Monday night, and a second is set for Oct. 24. The final vote is Nov. 17.