On a crowded stage, mayoral hopefuls this week sought to convince Denver's largely undecided voters to pick them over the others by saying their experiences have prepared them for the job and promising an array of changes, including overhauling the city's transportation system and solving its building permitting backlog.

They pledged to listen to residents before making a decision or ask city workers first.

And just like in previous debates, they offered solutions to Denver's most pressing problems, notably homelessness and crime.

Nearly all 17 people running to become Denver’s next mayor, including write-in candidates, took part in the evening forum on Thursday, even as another poll confirmed that Denver’s mayoral race appears to be completely up for grabs, with 58% of respondents saying they’re undecided.

The poll — commissioned by The Denver Gazette/Colorado Politics, 9News and Metropolitan State University — indicated that Lisa Calderón, former state Sen. Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough are in a three-way tie with 5% support each. Meanwhile, state Sen. Chris Hansen and at-large councilwoman Debbie Ortega secured 4%. State Rep. Leslie Herod, Al Gardner and Thomas Wolf garnered 3%.

The forum was designed so that each candidate received a different question randomly selected for them and submitted by the organizers.

Johnston said he would pay attention to what residents say.

When asked how he would prioritize involving and engaging the community in decision making, Johnston said making all Denverites feel heard is one of the most important questions for the candidates.

When he was first elected to the state Senate, he said he opened a community office in northeast Denver. He also launched a citizens’ cabinet to receive the counsel of residents who had firsthand experience with the issues he worked on, such as starting new local businesses or entering the criminal justice system.

Johnston vowed to seek a 10-day waiting period on all firearm sales and said he is proud to have worked on legislation on universal background checks and bans on "high-capacity" magazines. He also commended the state’s red flag law, although he said it needs to be better enforced.

“I think we only have to look as far as the tragedy of (Wednesday), which is Luis Garcia, who is the East High School Student, dying from the injuries he sustained in the shooting outside of his high school, to know that gun safety is a major crisis in the city,” he said.

Calderón said her first order of business in getting city agencies to work together toward solving systemic issues, such as the climate, is to talk to city workers. They are the ones who know what’s working and what’s broken, she said, adding the city’s workforce has also grown demoralized under the Hickenlooper and Hancock administrations.

Calderón said she'll seek to change that.

“I support unionizing city workers and giving them much more of a say than they’ve had,” she said.

Calderón added she would work to share power with the city council and community, and rely less on the "strong" mayor system.

Calderón also pushed back on the idea that the downtown is unsafe because of homeless people.

“The narrative has been that it is unhoused people that have been making our downtown unsafe, and we have to stop scapegoating poor people,” she said.

Denver must rethink its downtown just like cities across the nation are, she said, steering away from relying on tourism and large corporate businesses and instead making it into a neighborhood where people live, work and play.

Brough pointed to her experience, effectively arguing it prepared her to succeed the outgoing mayor.

When asked how past experience in administration and overseeing budgets would transfer to her performance as mayor, Brough said she has ample know-how in that area.

She directed an internationally recognized leadership program, Brough said, as well as prepared the annual budget for the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, when she served as CEO. She also helped prepare budgets during the Great Recession, when she served as then-mayor John Hickenlooper’s chief of staff.

Asked how she would address racial and economic disparities in Denver, Brough said she would start with the education system because students of color are significantly behind in reading at a third-grade level. She would also create paid internships for young people to work for the city and change their life trajectory, she said.

Moderator Micah Smith of Denver7 noted that Herod’s website says she isn’t afraid of challenges and will take a comprehensive approach to revamping the transportation system. When asked what that approach would look like and how Herod would pay for it, Herod said that, on the days of acutely poor air quality, “it’s nearly impossible for me to get out and walk even one to two blocks” because of asthma.

Pollution is out of control in Denver, she said.

“We all know about the brown cloud,” he said.

The city needs public transit that works for everyone and connects neighborhoods and communities, Herod said, adding that is not RTD’s mission, which is why Denver should adopt a program out of the Montbello neighborhood that takes people on-demand to places they need to reach.

Herod also promised to address homelessness by making sure people living on Denver’s streets can access housing. Between 80% and 90% of homeless people want to access housing. She said Denver should quickly build temporary homes, long-term social housing and permanent housing in response.

“We can do that. We can build houses in Denver for those who need it, and we can do it on blighted public land that we already own,” she said.

Ortega pointed to managing the effects of railways when prompted to discuss how she would pursue mitigating climate change locally. One of her first priorities would be tackling train safety, she said, nodding to the ecological disaster caused by a train derailment in Ohio.

“We have freight corridors throughout our city,” she said, noting that although the city does not have oversite of railroads, it is responsible for managing land uses next to rails. She promised to focus on the safety of people living and working in new developments that go in near rail corridors.

Ortega later spoke about previously working to form a list of "undedicated" parks in the city after Denver took an offer from the school district to swap park land for a downtown building. That list of sites was eventually dedicated and now cannot be sold without a vote of the people, she said. Ortega clarified the Park Hill Golf Course is not city-owned and is on the ballot because of a conservation easement.

Kwame Spearman said he hopes to be “your neighborhood mayor” and vowed to be the mayor who goes into neighborhoods seeking residents’ solutions to city issues. The city has been taking a “one size fits all solution” to Denver’s challenges, he said, adding, “That’s not working.”

Spearman promised to hold forums, and named homelessness, safety and affordability as key topics he would engage residents on. In another portion of the forum, he advocated for replicating a federal program offering tax credits to businesses that kept people employed during the pandemic. That would allow the city to continue increasing minimum wage without placing the burden on businesses’ shoulders, he said.

“Our local economy is struggling right now,” he said.

Hansen lambasted the city for its backlog in building permits, saying he’s heard of 24- to 36-month delays. He would use private contractors to address the backlog, digitize the process for simpler projects, such as garage replacements, and deploy a dedicated team to work on high-priority affordable project permits. Addressing the problem is critical to drive down pricing, he said.

“I know as your next mayor, I can catch up,” he said.

To become a 100% clean energy city by 2040, Hansen said Denver has significant work ahead of it to electrify all aspects of daily life — from school buses to buildings.

Andy Rougeot said his experience in the U.S. Army and running a small business taught him about accountability, and he criticized city leadership for not taking accountability in working toward the goal of being 100% carbon neutral by 2040. He promised to meet those goals as mayor and make the city a clean energy hub. He did not elaborate on how he would accomplish that vision.

Rougeot also lamented about housing prices and said the next generation is being priced out, saying regulations on accessible dwelling units and parking minimums are driving up housing costs.

Ean Tafoya said he has already helped local governments take on nearly 200 violators of federal environmental law, responding to a question about how he would work throughout the region to address attainable housing, public health and safety and climate-related challenges.

He added that he has worked with Adams County commissioners, Commerce City councilmembers and the City of Denver, as well as helped secure greater protections for the Platte River.

Terrance Roberts pushed for hiring women and local residents to fill appointed positions within the administration but said he was open to hiring from out-of-state if the right candidate for a role does not live in Denver currently. Roberts said some people in the current administration would keep their jobs, but other will be replaced if he is elected mayor.

“We will do a national search. We will do a local search,” he said.