Welcome to the Denver Gazette's Metro Moves. You'll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here.

Grand opening

Opening soon in Wheat Ridge, Symmetry Collective co-working space provider will have a grand opening at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 6545 W. 44th Ave.

Wheat Ridge Mayor Bud Starker is scheduled to join members of the Wheat Ridge Business Association, company officials and guests at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Plans call for private tours of the space, sample services and a food and drink happy hour.

The new 3,900 square-foot co-working space is designed to offer a variety of therapeutic treatment rooms, a conference room, a yoga studio, an infra-red sauna and a practitioner napping area, according to a press release. Wellness rooms have access to massage tables and linens, zero gravity reflexology chairs, facial steamers, hot stones, Thai mats, a fully equipped yoga studio, chairs and tables for workshops and classes.

These spaces are available for rent by the hour or through a membership program, according to the release.

Co-owners Celeste O’Brien and Kina Ueda started a massage therapy company, Symmetry 360 Massage, about 15 years ago. Their first business grew into multiple locations across metro Denver and has over 60 employees, according to the release.

New hire

Historic Denver, Inc., a 53-year-old nonprofit, recently named John Deffenbaugh as its president and CEO.

Deffenbaugh will be responsible for overseeing advocacy and operations of Historic Denver along with its flagship property, the Molly Brown House Museum. He brings almost 20 years of experience in architectural, urban and creative design projects in the United States and the U.K., according to a press release.

Deffenbaugh recently worked for the RiNo (River North) Art District as senior director of strategy and projects. He also served as executive director of Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods (CHUN) in 2022 and 2023. Deffenbaugh is a Denver East High School alumnus.

“John is a dynamic leader and a thoughtful urbanist with a passion for historic preservation and community engagement,” said John Lucero, chair of the Historic Denver Board of Trustees, in the release. “We are thrilled to bring him on to lead our organization at this pivotal time in our city.”

Andrea Burns has served as Historic Denver interim president and CEO since January and will stay on through May to support the transition.

Now open

Little Owl Coffee is opened its third location Saturday in the Lower Highlands (LoHi) neighborhood.

Established in 2013, this coffee shop is known for locally roasted coffee, according to a news release. The new location will maintain elements of the original location, 1555 Blake Street, according to the release. In addition to drinks, the shop also has fresh baked goods from Pandemic Donuts and Reunion Bakery.

“We are beyond psyched to be opening this little cafe,” said Mike Sinon, co-Owner of Little Owl Coffee. “The space is a perfect reflection of our little squad, and business-wise, we’re just excited to make new friends and bring our style of fast friends hospitality across the river.”