Several Denver metro robberies occurred in the past few weeks and police are asking for help identifying suspects.
The first robbery occurred Oct. 31 near West Florida Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard. The same suspects were involved in a second robbery in the 4300 block of Wadsworth Boulevard in Wheat Ridge.
The suspects are described as white males in their 20s and 30s. One of the suspects has distinct tattoos on his neck.
A third robbery occurred at 6 a.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1100 block North Santa Fe Drive. The suspects are described as white males between the ages of 22 and 29.
A fourth robbery occurred at 9:14 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the 7700 block of East Hampden Avenue. The suspects are described as two white or Hispanic women in their 20s, approximately 5'6" and 200 pounds.
The suspects fled the scene in a white older model GMC Yukon.
Police urge anyone with information on any of the above suspects' identities to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.