Denver Mayor Mike Johnston Tuesday revealed the city is using most of its 2023 homeless initiative spending on building micro-communities.

In response to a growing homeless population in Denver, the city expects to spend a total of approximately $48.6 million in 2023, Johnston said Tuesday.

An additional $3 million is being set aside to create extra budget room with regards to four different strategies the city is using to combat homelessness, Johnston indicated.

The emergence of micro-communities looks to be a top priority for the Johnston administration. Micro-communities make up the majority of expected costs at $19.6 million in 2023, according to the mayor’s office.

Micro-communities consist of a supervised set of tiny homes or pallet shelters with satellite access to bathrooms, kitchens, showers and other services. The mayor’s office released potential sites for micro-communities.

200 Pallet shelters were approved by Denver City Council for purchase, which Johnston said Tuesday has been ordered.

The mayor was asked about existing residents' concerns surrounding micro-communities with the potential of increased crime, drug use and violence.

“The long term goal is to move people out of homelessness and into housing, and we can then close these encampments, and keep those encampments closed permanently,” Johnston said. “The single most dangerous strategy is keeping folks living in encampments that are unsupervised, unstructured and unsafe. We know when we get people out of these settings into settings that do have wraparound services, that do have staff around the clock … That these are the safest, most stable structures.”

Johnston added: “We think this structure is proven to be safer for unhoused residents and safer for neighbors.”

One resident living in an area of a new homeless pop-up/refugee shelter in the 300 block of Zuni Street, said violence, drug-use, loitering and jaywalking has become a problem.

“Our tax dollars are going towards this. The city is creating a homeless problem in our neighborhood that wasn’t there before,” the resident told The Denver Gazette, asking to remain anonymous.

During his first day in office, the mayor vowed to house 1,000 unsheltered homeless by year’s end — declaring a homeless emergency.

“We are confident we're going to be able to deliver on that,” Johnston said Tuesday.

The city's Department of Housing Stability (HOST) is funding $37 million for homeless efforts, with other funding sources coming from ARPA ($4.7 million), under budgeted real estate acquisition costs ($2 million), and general fund transfers from COVID-19 pandemic response efforts ($8 million), according to the mayor’s office.

“I think the long-term zoning capacity is up to four years,” Johnston said on micro-community timelines. “But I think we've looked at a two-to-four year timeline, as people know, this goes to our longer need around affordable housing.”

With help from the Emergency Operations Center and city agencies, the Johnston administration has implemented other spending strategies to tackle homelessness:

Convert hotels into shelters, which the city spent a tentative $18.9 million to purchase and operate the 194-unit Best Western Central Park hotel on Quebec Street, according to Johnston. The original price tag from Aug. 28 was $26 million, according to 9News reports. An additional $5.4 million is for leasing and operating additional hotels, the mayor said. HOST funded $16.1 million of the purchase, the Mayor’s office had reported.

Denver is spending $4 million for rapid rehousing contracts on leased units citywide, Johnston said.

Johnston’s homeless encampment response for outreach, transportation, resources and related service is costing $750,000 in 2023, according to Johnston.

The seven-county metro Denver region saw a 32% jump in homelessness this year, based on the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative count. Point-in-time counts are estimates taken on a single night and are understood as undercounting the true scale of homelessness in a community.

As of Jan. 30, the region had 9,065 homeless people, compared to 6,884 the year before. The point-in-time count is an annual, unduplicated survey of people who are homeless on a single night in January of each year.

Between 2022 and 2023, the number of "unsheltered" people — those who specifically sleep in public places, such as on the street, in tents or in cars — grew by 33%, from 2,078 to 2,763.

Amongst those unhoused, 40% of them are employed, Johnston said Tuesday.

“They just can't make enough money to pay the first and last month's rent,” he said. “So what we're really working on is getting folks into these transitional supportive housing units. So we can then work on expanding the number of affordable units that are available across the city.”

In raw count, Denver had the biggest increase with 5,818 homeless people, up from 4,794 last year. The city has poured significant resources into reducing homelessness, spending $152 million in 2022 and authorizing $254 million to address the problem in 2023.

When then-Mayor Michael Hancock took office a dozen years ago, that spending stood at $8 million.