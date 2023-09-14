Denver residents of a nearby potential homeless micro-community site expressed concerns to Mayor Mike Johnston the plan could create problems that weren't there before.

More than 100 Denverites squeezed into the brewery room of Ratio Beerworks Wednesday, where Johnston and District 7 Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez held a community meeting. A micro-community site proposed for 5500 Yale Avenue, just east of I-25, prompted a handful of nearby residents to line up face-to-face with the mayor to ask questions, give suggestions and express concern.

“We can disagree on strategy, but homelessness is the number one issue facing this city,” Johnston said to residents during the town hall meeting.

"I do believe we have a moral commitment to make sure we can help folks who are unhoused and get them off the streets, into services. I also believe we have an obligation to make sure we can have every single person in Denver feel safe in their neighborhood."

Micro-communities consist of a supervised set of tiny home, or “pallet” shelters, with access to bathrooms, kitchens, showers, mental health and other services. The idea is to offer homeless people a place to live that can be built faster and cheaper.

During his first day in-office July 18, the mayor vowed to house 1,000 homeless people by year’s end. Johnston’s administration is prioritizing the building of micro-communities, announcing Tuesday the city is paying $19.6 million in 2023 to build micro-communities — part of up to $52 million planned for this year’s homeless initiatives.

Johnston’s office released 11 potential sites for micro-communities. Residents near 5500 Yale Avenue were taken aback when told their area was named a potential site. American Legion Post 1 is adjacent to the site.

“Site selection can make or break outcomes for participants living in the micro-communities. Also the nature and magnitude of the impact on those living near micro-communities,” Alec Baker, a resident within 1,000 feet of the Yale site, told The Denver Gazette.

“This site would be dangerous for new micro-community residents and also dramatically increase the danger for permanent residents," Baker said. "Our neighborhood functionally has only one entry and exit point with no through traffic so there are no options to avoid the problem area.”

Perceived problems expressed by residents included increased crime, violence, drugs, public defecation, decrease in home values, police officer response times, rapid re-zonings and nearby schools, according to what nearby residents told Johnston and Alvidrez.

“This is a very difficult position for me to be in,” Councilwoman Alvidrez said on homeless treatment within her district. “These people want to be a part of a community and we want to build that.”

One suggestion was to move all micro-communities into one area, which Denver International Airport was used as an example.

Denver has been in open conversations with Aurora on dealing with homelessness, Johnston told the crowd.

“The mayor's office could have come to the neighborhood first, introduced the idea and asked what we would need to feel comfortable with it,” Baker said.

Some made reference to the Yale Corridor Report. This report was created by the city in 2020 to “evaluate potential infrastructure improvements for people walking, biking, taking transit and driving," according to the report.

"According to Denver's own Yale Corridor Report, the area is a hotspot for car accidents,” nearby resident Tyler Burgett said. “With no sobriety requirements and 100 new neighbors, I do have safety concerns for both the micro-community members and the motorists along Yale.”

An incident with a man in the area screaming at people in their backyards took a police response time of three hours, according to Burgett.

A Denver Police District Chief Kimberly Bowser, in attendance Wednesday, said the department is working on filling vacant positions for 911 operators.