The Denver Museum of Nature & Science has canceled its upcoming exhibition on Dr. Jane Goodall after it said parts of the exhibition were damaged when they arrived at the museum.

The museum made the announcement Monday on its Facebook page. The exhibition, "Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Jane Goodall," was scheduled to begin May 19 and run through Sept. 24.

"Becoming Jane," a traveling exhibit loaned by National Geographic Society, is described as being highly interactive with rich audio and video component, a life-sized hologram, curved projection experiences, a pledge station, artifacts and other objects.

Goodall is an ethologist known best for her ground-breaking research and conservation efforts surrounding chimpanzees.

It wasn't immediately clear what component of the exhibit was delivered damaged or how it was damaged.

"The lender is looking into the cause of the damage," the museum said in a comment on its Facebook page. "As with all traveling exhibitions, there are always inevitable risks."

The museum referred all questions to the National Geographic Society, which did not immediately return a query.

"This is the first time the Museum has had to cancel an exhibition," DMNS said in a comment on its Facebook page. "With such a short run, the lender couldn’t fix it quickly enough."

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science said it's planning to show "Jane Goodall's Reasons for Hope" in its brand-new Infinity Theater on June 3 as an alternative way to learn more about the work of Dr. Jane Goodall.