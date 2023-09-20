Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced there will be no charges filed against the police officer who shot and killed a man in self defense, and was likely saved by his bulletproof vest, in July.

Denver Police Corporal David Briggs was sitting in his patrol vehicle outside of the Quality Inn near North Speer Boulevard and Interstate 25 around 4 a.m. on July 7, according to a news release by the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Nicholas Jon Lendrum, 35, walked into the hotel to speak to the clerk. He returned outside and pulled a 9-mm handgun out of his jacket and began firing at Briggs, hitting him three times in his ballistic vest.

Briggs was able to get out of the vehicle and take cover. The two exchanged gunfire. Lendrum fired 18 rounds and had a second firearm on his person that was not discharged during the shooting, according to the release. The officer shot at the suspect 17 times.

Lendrum was hit three times and later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

McCann noted the evidence "clearly" shows Briggs was acting in self defense in her decision letter.

“It is clear to me that Corporal Briggs feared for his life and acted entirely in self-defense after Mr. Lendrum’s unprovoked attack," McCann said. "Had Corporal Briggs not returned fire, it is quite possible that he would not be alive today. For that reason, I find his shooting of Mr. Lendrum to be justified."