The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says a man who was killed in a fight outside of a bar at 20th and Market streets last month died of blunt force injuries.

Corry Little, 32, died at Denver Health Medical Center on Feb. 28, two days after being involved in the fight outside El Tejano Bar.

Denver police said security footage showed Little and his friend getting kicked out of the bar and then talking to 25-year-old Matthew Jackson shortly before the fight broke out between Jackson and Little.

Officers who responded to the scene found Little unconscious and bleeding from the mouth. He was rushed to the hospital.

Jackson was held for investigation of manslaughter and second-degree assault.