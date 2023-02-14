Denver is activating additional overnight shelters for homeless people as Tuesday night's temperatures drop and pending snow Wednesday, according to a city news release.

Denver's Department of Housing Stability opened Rude Recreation Center, located at 2855 W. Holden Pl., to expand the city's overnight shelter capacity Tuesday night through Thursday night, according to the release.

The Recreation Center will be closed from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. each night while the space is being used as a shelter, providing accommodations from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to the release.

Anyone who needs shelter should go to the city's "front door" access points for shelter, where they will get transportation to other shelter facilities.

"Front door" shelters:

For individual women: Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St., 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily, 303-294-0241.

For families with minor children:

The Gathering Place, 1535 N. High St., 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays.



Volunteers of America Mission, 2877 Lawrence St., 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays.



Phone intake and eligibility: 303-295-3366 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.



Walk-up intake: 11701 E. 33rd Ave., 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.

For youth ages 15 to 20: Urban Peak, 2100 Stout St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 303-974-2908.

For those experiencing domestic violence: SafeHouse Denver, 24-hour crisis hotline, 303-318-9989.

On Wednesday, all currently-operating recreation centers and public libraries in Denver will be available during regular operating hours for anyone who needs a place to warm up during the day, according to the release.

The weather is expected to significantly cool down Tuesday night into Wednesday and the city is expecting snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday night is forecasted to see a low temperature of 14 with 2 to 4 inches of snowfall overnight. Wednesday is expected to see a steady temperature of 17 with wind chill values as low as zero, according to the NWS, and 1 to 3 new inches of snow.

See the full local forecast on the National Weather Service website.

More shelter information is available at http://denvergov.org/findshelter.