For Maria Castillo, her world fell apart on May 7, 2019.

That's the day her only child, Kendrick Castillo, 18, was shot and killed rushing a at a shooter at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Douglas County.

Kendrick Castillo was the sole fatality in a shooting that injured eight students. His actions have been credited with giving students time to hide or escape.

“It’s like my life stopped that day,” Maria Castillo said Friday, choking back tears.

She and her husband, John Castillo, were among those who gathered on the grass of the Esplanade at East High School to remember the victims of gun violence.

Friday marked six months since a disturbed student at East High School shot and wounded two administrators, setting into motion a response from Denver Public Schools that has stoked mistrust in education officials and sparked the formation of the Parents-Safety Advocacy Group (P-SAG).

Six doves were released to remember this year’s victims.

“We just want to say we remember you and we hope there aren’t more like you in the coming years,” said Gina Belich, a P-SAG member with sons at East.

The shooting at East High School six months has elevated the conversation around gun violence and student mental health.

Police have accused 17-year-old Austin Lyle of shooting two East High School administrators on March 22. Lyle later committed suicide.

Unarmed administrators had been tasked with conducting a pat down of Lyle for weapons, a policy Superintendent Alex Marrero has since reversed amidst growing public outrage.

But the district’s “the discipline matrix” — used to determine how to respond to problematic student behavior — remains in place.

The matrix, which is undergoing a district review, has been criticized by the public as too lenient, allowing criminally-charged students to remain in traditional rather than alternative or online classes.

Marrero and the board have supported a less punitive model.

Last year, the state’s largest school district with nearly 90,000 students, expelled just 16 high school students, said Bill Good, a Denver Public Schools spokesperson.

The discipline matrix was last updated in October 2021, a year after the board banned armed police on campus.

In the wake of the shooting at East, the board reversed course and approved the permanent return of school resource officers, also called SROs, in June.

The March 22 shooting was not the first at East last academic year. A month earlier, 16-year-old Luis Garcia was shot sitting in his car on campus. He died after two weeks on life support at the hospital.

One of the doves released Friday was to remember Garcia.

P-SAG members said Friday that they dread the next phone call, text or email alerting them of yet another school shooting.

“All we are, are parents who don’t want that next phone call,” said Steve Katsaros, P-SAG co-founder and parent to two East High School students.