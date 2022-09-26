Denver Parks and Recreation staff asked City Council for an additional $1.6 million in its 2023 budget to enhance security measures at city parks.
The money would fund new surveillance equipment, new park rangers, six bikes and six vehicles.
The hiring of 4.5 more permanent park rangers, with six budgeted for an April start, will cost $416,320, including training and equipment. That amount is requested from the general fund. The remaining $1.1 million would come from American Rescue Plan funds set up for recovery and revenue loss funds, according to staff.
"We had our first murder in 30 something years at the Southwest Recreation Center," District 2 Councilman Kevin Flynn said Monday at the second hearing for Mayor Michael B. Hancock's proposed budget. "People assumed 'oh government building, there must be recordings.' There were not."
Flynn supports the $900,000 earmarked for more surveillance equipment and wants to possibly see more in the future. He said he had no figure in mind.
"Let's see how far $900,000 takes us," he said. "I'd love to expeditiously install cameras at libraries and recreation centers."
Parks and Recreation, the "favorite child" of more than one council member, also asked for funding for a new position: A diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) leader.
According to Executive Director Allegra "Happy" Haynes, considerations for the 2023 budget were driven by five factors: Inflation, maintaining service levels, restoration, equity and new assets.
Haynes said the department utilized Denver's neighborhood equity index map of 2022 to generate many of their considerations and requests. The equity map showcases which neighborhoods have lesser and greater need.
The DEI position is budgeted for a mid-year start and will require a total of $78,560 from the $1.66 billion general fund. The position is being added to the "extensive efforts" Parks and Recreation is making in the diversity, equity and inclusion field, Haynes said.
"It is no one individual's job to focus on this effort," Haynes said. "(But) we have found increasing need to make sure someone on our team lives and breathes DEI."
A big point of conversation for several councilmembers was access to services, and amenities like bathrooms. The discussions came with 2023 capital improvement proposals, which will cost a total of $19.9 million with the largest investment being in annual capital maintenance. That accounts for $11.8 million.
While millions are spent on parks and maintenance, Councilman Chris Hinds of District 10 wondered aloud whether Parks and Recreation had considered expanding access to and from places like Congress Park.
"Cyclists have have admitted they're illegally using sidewalks," he said. "But they're asking for legal options to get across the park."
Haynes said the department does consider sidewalks when looking at parks improvements and added it's "an ongoing challenge" to keep sidewalks up to date.
Adding sidewalk/bike access to Congress Park would also be a challenge due to a grove of trees and large amounts of utilities nearby, according to Scott Gilmore, the deputy manager of parks. Parks and Recreation would be unable to just build a sidewalk without adversely impacting the corner, he said.
Several council members expressed concerns from their constituents about the apparent lack of bathroom access in Denver's parks. According to Gilmore, there are 60 restrooms with running water. Ten of these are open year round and 34 are seasonal and have to be closed and drained for winter. Fifteen restrooms are by permit only.
Gilmore pointed to the many safety concerns and low staffing levels for the lack of bathrooms at parks, some of which require staff to unlock them.
"There have been numerous fires started in restrooms, lots of vandalism and toilets have been blown up," he said. "We are hiring staff at McNichols, Skyline, Sunny Lawson (and others) so we can keep those open every day for 8-10 hours."
As far as portable bathrooms are concerned, Gilmore said there are 29 parks that have them year round. The use of portable bathrooms costs the city $500,000.
The next scheduled budget hearings will take place starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The first hearing will cover the budget of housing and stability, followed by Climate Action, Sustainability & Resiliency, Human Services, and Denver Health.