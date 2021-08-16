Suncor Energy, a petroleum company with a refinery in commerce city, launched a new air monitoring system Monday designed to track the company's emissions and share that information online, a company news release announced.
The Commerce City and North Denver Air Monitoring system is part of the company's effort to regain "the community’s trust" after a 2020 settlement with state health regulators over air pollution violations.
The monitoring system, which launched online Monday, is overseen by a third-party team of environmental experts — Montrose Air Quality Services — the release said.
The monitoring system collects data about carbon monoxide emissions, nitrogen dioxide and other volatile organic compounds. The data comes from eight collection stations around commerce city, and a mobile van will soon be deployed to will track emissions, the release said.
Suncor said it intends to continue to engage with the community to gain input about the new monitoring program.
People can access the air monitoring dashboard at https://www.ccnd-air.com/.