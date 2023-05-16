Prosecutors charged Denver physician Stephen Matthews, 35, a with 16 felony counts of assault on ten female sexual assault victims, according to a news release.

Officers arrested Matthews first on March 22 on accusations of sexually assaulting and drugging a woman.

The victim told investigators she met Matthews on dating app Hinge and met up with him at a café in Denver for breakfast and mimosas after talking on the app for a few weeks, according to Matthews' arrest affidavit.

After breakfast, he invited her to his house and she accepted. After playing the game Jenga and getting into Matthews' hot tub, Matthews made the victim a drink. She started to feel poorly, then her next memory is being at her own home and talking to paramedics, the arrest affidavit shows.

She had no memory from about noon until about 9:40 p.m. and had no idea how she got home, according to the affidavit.

She figured out that she had taken an Uber home at about 3:40 p.m. and had called a friend and her sister, who came to check on her and called paramedics because she was not making sense during the phone calls and was "acting erratically."

Matthews confirmed the two met for breakfast and mimosas and went to his home. He told investigators the victim had a larger mimosa and two shots of tequila, after which they had consensual sex and she later called for an Uber, according to the affidavit.

The Denver DA's Office charged Matthews with three felony counts including sexual assault, victim helpless; sexual assault, no consent and sexual assault, victim incapable appraising condition.

On April 18, the Denver Police Department announced that investigators had information indicating there may have been other incidents and asked anyone who believed to have been a victim of Matthews to call DPD's Sex Crimes Unit.

The request generated calls from nine additional women, according to the release.

One of the women reported meeting Matthews on Hinge then meeting him at a bar and returning to his house, according to the affidavit.

The victim said Matthews offered her a drink, saying it was tequila and soda. She remembers feeling off-balance after the drink and recalls Matthews kissing her and filming her before she blacked out, according to the affidavit.

She described having very little memory of what happened afterwards, but remembers leaving without her shoes, going back to get them, then taking an Uber home and getting "violently ill." She believed Matthews sexually assaulted her.

Eight other women called police to report being assaulted by Matthews with similar stories.

Officers arrested Matthews again Monday morning.

Prosecutors will dismiss the original criminal case against Matthews and file a new criminal case alleging 16 felony counts involving ten total victims, according to the release.

Matthews is now charged with:

One count of sexual assault - no consent, drugging

Two counts of sexual assault - overcome will, drugging

Three counts of sexual assault - victim incapable appraising condition, drugging

Seven counts of second-degree assault - drugging