Denver Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing another man to death in Sanderson Gulch Park on Jan. 14.
Joshua Vargas-Belmontes, 22, born Jan. 17, 2000, was arrested in the 1500 block of south Hazel Court after police interviewed witnesses and reviewed security camera footage.
Alert: #DPD Officers are in the area of the 1600 Block of S. Hazel Ct. investigating the death of an adult male, which is believed to be a homicide. The Medical Examiner will release the Victim's ID and the cause of death. #Denver pic.twitter.com/BzsoOg3Bbd— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 15, 2023
The arrest came 90 minutes after an initial 911 call, according to police. Vargas-Belmontes was formally arrested Saturday night on suspicion of first degree murder. Police are still investigating, but an affidavit released Sunday recounts the events.
One witness observed a man, later identified as Vargas-Belmontes, standing over the victim holding a cinder block, according to the affidavit. The witness, who's name was redacted, said Vargas-Belmontes began to follow him for several blocks to the Walgreens at 1505 S. Federal Blvd.
The witness described Vargas-Belmontes as 'very aggressive'. He repeatedly asked the witness what he was doing, where he was going and where he lived. They felt Vargas-Belmontes may be affiliated with a gang, but no information supporting or denying this was released by police. At one point, Vargas-Belmontes got close enough to grab the headphones off of the witness' head and threw them, the affidavit said.
The witness walked into the Walgreens in an attempt to hide. Vargas-Belmontes followed and asked the clerk about their whereabouts. The witness waited a few minutes and asked the clerk if Vargas-Belmontes had left. He had.
The witness exited the store and saw Vargas-Belomontes walking north on Federal Boulevard before heading east on Florida Avenue. The witness walked home and went back tot he park, where they saw emergency vehicles arriving.
During their investigation, police found identifying paperwork in a car that Vargas-Belmontes allegedly broke into earlier in the day. After the arrest, police searched Vargas-Belmontes and found a knife that possibly had blood on it, according to the affidavit.
Vargas-Belmontes was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder, though the Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final call regarding charges. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's name and official cause/manner of death when appropriate.