Denver Police murder arrest

Denver Police announced an arrest connected to the murder of a 16-year-old girl. The suspect is a juvenile male, and his name will not be released. 

 DENVER GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

A suspect in the shooting of a 16-year-old girl was arrested Saturday night, according to Denver Police. Police found Tayanna Manuel dead in the 4900 block of north Salida Street on Dec. 26 after family reported her missing on Christmas Eve. 

The suspect is a juvenile male, and so his name has not been released. Additional details that normally accompany arrests, such as an affidavit, were also not released. 

He is being held for investigation of first degree murder, though the Denver District Attorney will determine the final charges. 

Pamela Jackson, Manuel's mother, told Denver Gazette Media Partner 9NEWS she believed her daughter was killed Dec. 23 in a shooting that also sent her boyfriend to the hospital.

Jackson said her daughter was last seen Dec. 22. The next day, her boyfriend was shot and taken to the hospital. Denver police found her body two days after the family reported her missing. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.