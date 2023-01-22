A suspect in the shooting of a 16-year-old girl was arrested Saturday night, according to Denver Police. Police found Tayanna Manuel dead in the 4900 block of north Salida Street on Dec. 26 after family reported her missing on Christmas Eve.
The suspect is a juvenile male, and so his name has not been released. Additional details that normally accompany arrests, such as an affidavit, were also not released.
ALERT: #DPD is conducting an outdoor death investigation in the 4900 block of Salida Ct. #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide victim information and cause of death. If the status of this investigation changes, we will update on this thread. pic.twitter.com/3fpG3X6tT4— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 26, 2022
He is being held for investigation of first degree murder, though the Denver District Attorney will determine the final charges.
Pamela Jackson, Manuel's mother, told Denver Gazette Media Partner 9NEWS she believed her daughter was killed Dec. 23 in a shooting that also sent her boyfriend to the hospital.
Jackson said her daughter was last seen Dec. 22. The next day, her boyfriend was shot and taken to the hospital. Denver police found her body two days after the family reported her missing.