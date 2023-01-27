Police arrested a group of six men and boys following an alleged carjacking incident in Cherry Creek North this week.

Police received a 911 call from two women on Monday afternoon reporting a robbery in the Whole Foods parking garage near East Second Avenue and North University Boulevard, according to an arrest affidavit provided by the Denver Police Department.

The victims, a mother and daughter, told police they drove to the third story of the parking garage and parked. Several men and boys, who the women said were armed, then allegedly surrounded their vehicle and “demanded that they exit the car,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The women reported being pulled from their seats inside the car and struck over the head with firearms. The group then left the scene with women’s vehicle, a grey 2023 Audi Q5, and another vehicle they had with them, a blue Volkswagen Tiguan.

Police tracked the suspects on the ground and by air, according to the arrest affidavit. The group abandoned the victims’ Audi and continued driving in the Volkswagen Tiguan to West 17th Avenue and North Willow Street, according to the affidavit.

The group got out and allegedly attempted to carjack another vehicle, according to police. Officers “immediately responded” and detained four of the alleged carjackers at the scene of the second alleged carjacking. Police also recovered multiple firearms and ammunition, the affidavit says. Officers detained two additional suspects in a nearby backyard, the affidavit says.

The names of two suspects are redacted from the affidavit because they are juveniles. The four men arrested are:

- Josiah McCray, 19

- Jurdon Bryant-Beasley, 19

- Elrich Haliburton, 18

- Nyariee Richardson, 20

A representative of the neighborhood business district could not be immediately reached for comment.