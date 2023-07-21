Denver police arrested three suspects in connection with a May shooting that killed one person and injured several others.

On Thursday, police arrested a juvenile male, 25-year-old Richard Kemp and 30-year-old Jasmine Marin as suspects in the shooting, according to a Denver Police Department news release.

The incident happened on May 10 shortly before 9 p.m. at the Grammercy Apartments at 9600 E. Girard Ave.

Responding officers found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds and transported them to the hospital, where one of the men died.

He was later identified at Rodney Jackson, 22.

Two other victims self-transported to the hospital.

Investigators said there was an altercation between some of the involved people that escalated into an exchange of gunfire, according to the release.

Kemp is being held for investigation of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Marin is being held for investigation of accessory to crime for first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. The juvenile suspect is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.