Denver’s police force would go above what is called “full authorized strength” through Mayor Mike Johnston’s plan of spending $8.2 million for 167 new recruits in 2024.

Johnston's 2024 proposed budget shows the new mayor is looking to spend nearly $25 million on public safety.

“Mayor Johnston’s budget will allow the department to continue working to get back to full staffing levels, which will have a positive impact on response times and being able to further build upon innovative crime prevention strategies,” a Denver Police Department spokesman told The Denver Gazette via email.

Full staff is not an exact number, DPD said, but the spokesperson mentioned what is called “full authorized strength,” which is said to be 1,596 officers. As of Sept. 1, DPD has 1,498 sworn officers including 54 recruit officers in the training academy, according to the police department.

Johnston’s budget of recruiting 167 new officers goes over the full authorized strength.

Denver witnessed the country's 500th known mass shooting in 2023 Saturday night, according to the Gun Violence Archive, where five victims were shot and wounded in Lower Downtown (LoDo). That's more than all of 2022.

In response to the shooting, District 10 councilman Chris Hinds posted on social media platform X: “I am asking the Director of Safety and Chief of Police to increase police presence in lower downtown so we can ensure a healthy, safe environment and a strong, vibrant downtown.”

“The overwhelming response I got on social media was that we need to treat causes, not symptoms. As in hire more police, or have a greater police response,” Hinds said during Monday’s Denver City Council meeting.

Resident responses to Hinds’ suggestion on X feel it’s the other way around — some believe more police presence would make people feel less safe.

“If people feel unsafe then why are they calling DPD at record rates,” Denver Police Protective Association President, Tyson Worrell, told The Denver Gazette. “The community feedback I’m receiving is that they want more police and the police are doing a great job when they are called.”

“The Department is also working to reduce attrition so that we have a greater net gain of officers with each class of new officers graduating from our training academy,” the Denver police spokesman said.

The department’s goal is to initiate three separate academy classes in 2024, “going slightly over our typical maximum capacity of 52 recruit officers to help reach the goal of 167 new officers joining the Department next year.”

Denver Police Department’s academy training is 28 weeks, with 12 weeks of field training, according to DPD.

“Additionally, we have a class of nearly 50 recruits in our academy right now and have two more classes planned to start before the end of 2023,” according to the spokesperson.

“Any increased effort to retain and recruit officers is welcomed so as to avoid any pitfalls that other major cities have found themselves in,” Worrell said. “We look forward to working with the mayor to ensure the officers have what they need to address the crime in our communities.”

In addition to adding more police officers, Johnston’s administration looks to spend $16.2 million on other safety measures within Denver.

“The 2024 budget will ensure Denver has the officers it needs, while also expanding mental health services to ensure the right responder for the right incident at the right time,” the mayor’s office said.

Johnston’s office listed other safety measures taken in the proposed 2024 budget:

$7.2 million​ to fund co-responder programs and grow the Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) program. Expanding the number of team members and vans, increasing operating hours, and building out leadership support for clinical and paramedic teams are among safety services.

$1.8 million​ to add a second Wellness Winnie team​, helping double the city’s capacity to provide mobile mental and behavioral care services.

$3 million​ in staffing and facility improvements to make available 90 more beds in community corrections as treatment alternatives to traditional incarceration.​

$4.2 million​ for the Behavioral Health Solutions Center,​ a 24/7 treatment resource for those who are having a behavioral health crisis.