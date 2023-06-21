Denver Police released body camera footage and updated information on two recent officer-involved shootings that injured two officers, one suspect and left another suspect dead on June 7.

The first shooting that day happened around 4 a.m. outside of the Quality Inn near North Speer Boulevard and Interstate 25, Major Crimes Division Commander Matt Clark said in a news briefing Wednesday.

Suspect Nicholas Lendrum, 25, died from multiple gunshot wounds after ambushing an officer sitting in his patrol car, according to police.

Lendrum walked past the officer's patrol car and into the hotel to inquire about staying there, Clark said, then returned moments later, drew his weapon and fired shots through the passenger side of the officer's patrol car.

The officer was on a "routine patrol" in front of the hotel at the time, which was being done "for the safety of the residents there and for the community," Clark said.

Lendrum went around the car and shot at the officer again through the driver's side of the patrol car.

Clark said the officer was able to get out of the vehicle and seek cover.

He shot back at the suspect and the two exchanged gunfire until the suspect went down, Chief Ron Thomas said.

The officer's bulletproof vest stopped three rounds, one to his chest and two to his back, Thomas said, saving his life.

Lendrum fired 18 rounds and had a second firearm on his person that was not discharged during the shooting, Clark said. The officer shot at the suspect 17 times.

The officer, a 10-year veteran with the department, has been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries. He had not been involved in any prior use of force incidents.

The case is being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Denver's Office of the Independent Monitor.

Later the same day, another Denver Police officer and suspect were shot and injured.

Police responded to a "Spot Shooter" alert just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of MLK Boulevard and Dexter Street, Clark said.

While responding officers were investigating the scene where shots were fired, a witness told them he saw the person firing a gun, describing him as a Black male wearing red pants who was with a Black female.

The officers found the suspect, who matched the description from the witness, on an electric scooter near MLK Boulevard and Elm Street with a female also matching the description from the witness, Clark said.

Officers approached the scooter with their emergency lights on, but the suspect fled on the scooter then on foot, chased by officers.

One of the officers noticed he had a firearm in his hand and drew his firearm, telling the suspect to drop the weapon, Clark said.

The suspect then turned toward the officer with both hands on the gun and shot the officer once in the area of his utility belt on his waist.

The officer returned fire, discharging his gun eight times, Clark said. The 17-year-old suspect was shot. He and the officer were taken to the hospital. Both have since been released.

Clark said the officer has worked with DPD since 2017 and was involved in one prior police shooting incident in 2019, when he was also fired upon.

During the foot chase, the officer used what Thomas called "strong language" that is "certainly not consistent with our well-communicated department values."

The officer's language — which included him telling the suspect "I'm going to (explicative) kill you I swear to God," will be part of the investigation, Thomas said. He could face disciplinary actions for the language.

Investigators arrested the suspect on felony charges. Because he's a juvenile, his name was not released. The girl on the scooter with the suspect is not in custody and will likely not face charges, Clark said.

"Certainly, in my 34-year career, we've not seen two officers injured, two officers involved in shootings, in just one calendar day," Thomas said. "There are far too many guns in our community and far too many individuals that feel emboldened to use them."