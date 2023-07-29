On Tuesday, August 1, the Denver Police Department is holding community events as part of the annual National Night Out festivities.

National Night Out, a community-building campaign, began in 1984 and is set to promote partnerships between denizens and local police, according to a department news release.

Community outreach will be held in all six Denver police districts. Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas speak at the Skyline Park event at approximately 5 p.m. and free ice cream will be handed out at every location, according to the release.

"This is a vitally important part of the mission of the Denver Police Department as we seek to build stronger relationship with those we serve while working together to enhance neighborhood safety," the police announcement said.

The overall schedule is as follows:

District 1: Paco Sanchez Park, 1290 N. Knox Court — 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

District 2: Mayfair Park, 1000 N. Ivy St. — 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

District 3: Cook Park, 7100 Cherry Creek South Drive — 6 p.m. -8 p.m.

District 4: Barnum Park, W. 5th Ave. / N. Julian St. — 5 p.m. -7 p.m.

District 5: Village Place Park - Albrook Drive/Carson St. — 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

District 6: Skyline Park, 1701 Arapahoe St. — 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.