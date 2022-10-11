shooting scene.jpg (copy)

FILE PHOTO

 JESSICA GIBBS/THE DENVER GAZETTE

After Denver Police officers found the body of an 18 year old man along the Highline Canal trail Friday, they're investigating it as a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Alex Malone, according to police.

Malone's body was discovered near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Ranch Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. Friday. 

It's unclear how Malone died. 

Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Tags

Denver Enterprise Reporter

A 40-year Colorado news veteran, Carol McKinley started in radio, and traveled the world as a network TV correspondent/producer. In 2021, she decided to return to local news. A Baghdad alum, she has 4 grown children and lives with her husband and her mom.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.