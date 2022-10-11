#Denver, do you have information about this homicide investigation? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/yg20Yehynf— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 10, 2022
After Denver Police officers found the body of an 18 year old man along the Highline Canal trail Friday, they're investigating it as a homicide.
The victim has been identified as Alex Malone, according to police.
Malone's body was discovered near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Ranch Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
It's unclear how Malone died.
Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.