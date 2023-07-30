Denver Police are investigating as vehicular homicide a fatal car crash on Interstate 70 and Central Park that happened around midnight Sunday.
TRAFFIC: #Denver officers are investigating a fatal crash involving a single motorist at EB I-70 and Central Park. One person has been pronounced deceased on scene. EB I-70 is closed at Quebec until the investigation concludes. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/o640mC4M8P— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 30, 2023
The driver was driving east on I-70 before striking a parked car, killing the passenger, said Jay Casillas, a Denver Police Department spokesperson.
Police are detaining the driver, whose name has not yet been released, pending the investigation.
The identity of the deceased passenger will be released by the Denver Medical Office.