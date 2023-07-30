Denver Police, DPD, police
file image

Denver Police are investigating as vehicular homicide a fatal car crash on Interstate 70 and Central Park that happened around midnight Sunday.

The driver was driving east on I-70 before striking a parked car, killing the passenger, said Jay Casillas, a Denver Police Department spokesperson.

Police are detaining the driver, whose name has not yet been released, pending the investigation.

The identity of the deceased passenger will be released by the Denver Medical Office.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.