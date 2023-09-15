Denver police are investigating what looked like a sidewalk bar that popped up at a homeless encampment earlier this week.

Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman told The Denver Gazette police were called to the homeless encampment at 23rd and Champa streets on Monday after receiving complaints that it was blocking the public right of way.

Police found what looked like a makeshift open-air bar complete with artificial turf flooring spread over the sidewalk, liquor bottles displayed on wooden shelves that had been erected, couches and tents for patrons to relax on, and numerous empty liquor bottles. Denver police patrol chief Aaron Sanchez told CBS4 the bar was allegedly serving alcohol and there were complaints that the couches and tents were being rented out for prostitution.

"We're hearing that there was an open bar, sales of alcohol and things like that so we do have officers who are looking into that," Sanchez told the TV station.

Schepman told The Denver Gazette that the only action police took was to make sure the couches and furniture were removed from the public right of way.

"While it looked like an open-air bar, the bottles displayed were empty," Schepman said.

Schepman said as of Friday the investigation was ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Eric Escudero, communications director for Denver Excise and Licenses, told The Denver Gazette that Denver police were handling the criminal investigation of the alleged unlicensed bar.

"Excise and Licenses generally handles investigations on liquor license law violations for licensed businesses through administrative licensing action," Escudero wrote in an email to The Denver Gazette. "There are rare circumstances where our agency gets involved if our inspectors are out and see unlicensed liquor distribution."

Escudero said one such example occurred on Rockies opening day, when a man was seen selling cans of beer on the sidewalk outside Coors Field.