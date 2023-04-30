Denver Police are investigating a fatal crash near Mexico Avenue and Fillmore Street.

Police first reported the crash and subsequent investigation just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

As the investigation is ongoing, police were unable to release many details and said any victim identification will be released by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

This is the 24th traffic-related fatality in Denver this year, according to the vision zero dashboard. The last fatality was April 16.

This is a developing story and will be updated