The Aurora Police Department arrested a Denver Police officer Saturday night on charges of harassment, menacing and prohibited use of weapons after a domestic violence incident, according to a news release.
Denver Police fired Daniel Caballero, 27, Tuesday. He had been with the force since 2021, and was still on probation.
Caballero allegedly pulled his girlfriend's hair while intoxicated, according to the arrest affidavit. Witnesses saw Caballero press a gun into his girlfriend's brother's stomach after a fight.
Police booked Caballero to Aurora County Jail. He posted $5,000 bail and was released Monday. He's due in Arapahoe County Court at 9 a.m. Thursday, when charges are scheduled to be formally filed by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.