A patrol car was struck by a driver while a Denver police officer was investigating a crash on Interstate 70, police said.

Denver police tweeted just after 1:30 a.m. Monday that the patrol car was hit on eastbound I-70 near Brighton Boulevard. Both the officer and motorist were taken to a hospital.

The extent of injuries were not known Monday morning.

The interstate was closed in both directions between North Washington Street and Brighton Boulevard before it was partially reopened about 6 a.m. Police said to expect delays in the area.