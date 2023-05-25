Two people, including a Denver Police officer, were seriously injured in a crash in Arvada Thursday afternoon.
The Arvada Police Department said the crash happened around 2:25 p.m. at West 66th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.
APD is at the scene of a three-car crash at W. 66th Ave and Wadsworth. The crash was reported at 2:24 pm. One of the vehicles is a Denver Police vehicle. Two people were transported to a local hospital. One of those transported is a DPD officer. APD is investigating. pic.twitter.com/5CYqmXq9u8— Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) May 25, 2023
Three vehicles were involved, including a DPD vehicle. An officer and one other person were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
