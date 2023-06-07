A Denver Police officer survived what appeared to be an ambush shooting early Wednesday, according to Chief Ron Thomas.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Zuni Street, DPD tweeted. That's near North Speer Boulevard and Interstate 25, and near several hotels.

The suspect walked into the hotel and inquired about staying there, then came out "drew his weapon and fired shots through the passenger side" of the officer's patrol car.

The officer was fired on again from the driver's side — hit a total of three times — but was able to return fire. His bulletproof vest stopped three rounds, Thomas said.

Both were transported to Denver Health, where "unfortunately the suspect was pronounced dead," Thomas said during a press conference.

The case is being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Denver's Office of the Independent Monitor.

The 15-year veteran of the force is "doing just fine" and recovering with his family, Thomas said.

No identifications were provided.