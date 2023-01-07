A Denver Police Officer was suspended after being arrested for assault by Douglas County officers according to a news release.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive the night of Dec. 31 for investigation of third-degree assault.

Officer Olive joined the Denver Police Department in 2005. Prior to the incident, Olive was in a non-patrol assignment, according to the release.

Olive has been suspended with pay due to the misdemeanor charge and per standard protocol according to the release.

According to records obtained by Denver Gazette news partner 9News, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic violence call at a home in Castle Pines around 10 p.m. New Year's Eve.

A deputy in the police report noted that Olive, 50, hit the victim, a woman, in the chest with the palm of his hand, causing visible redness, according to 9News.

The report said both parties showed signs of intoxication and that Olive admitted to pushing the victim as she approached him.

Records indicate Olive was booked into jail and released the next day under a $3,000 bond, according to 9News.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office will determine final charges. Olive's next court date is January 10 at 8:30 a.m. in Douglas County.

9News reporter Jeremy Jojola contributed to this story.