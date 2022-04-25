Police Line Do Not Cross (copy)
Getty Images

DENVER - Denver Police responded to a shooting near the 1800 block of West 46th Avenue early Monday morning. 

1800 block West 46th Avenue

One adult male was located and transported to a local hospital.

A second shooting occurred in the 7800 block of East Smith Road.

7800 block East Smith Road

One individual was located and the person's condition was unknown at the time of report.

Investigations into both shootings are ongoing and any updates will be posted when they become available.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.