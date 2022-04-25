DENVER - Denver Police responded to a shooting near the 1800 block of West 46th Avenue early Monday morning.
ALERT: #DPD is in the 1800 BLK W 46th Ave investigating a shooting. 1 adult male located and transported to a local hospital . Their condition is unknown at this time . Investigation is ongoing, updates will be posted as information comes available . pic.twitter.com/ktvphaU8tl— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 25, 2022
One adult male was located and transported to a local hospital.
A second shooting occurred in the 7800 block of East Smith Road.
ALERT: #DPD is out in the 7800 BLK E Smith Rd investigating a shooting . 1 victim located, their condition is unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing, updates will be posted as information comes available . pic.twitter.com/DndksTVAoQ— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 25, 2022
One individual was located and the person's condition was unknown at the time of report.
Investigations into both shootings are ongoing and any updates will be posted when they become available.