shooting suspect Denver

Eugeneo Hinojosa, 55, is wanted for attempted homicide. 

 Denver Police Department

The Denver Police Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly connected to a double shooting that occurred on Monday.

Eugeneo Hinojosa, 55, is wanted for attempted homicide in relation to a shooting that happened in the area of 17th Avenue and Logan Street around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a press release by the Denver Police Department.

Officers responded to a shots fired call. On arrival, police found two victims had been shot. They were then transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two victims had been living in a nearby homeless camp and were said to not have been a part of the disturbance that lead to shots fired, according to a press release. 

Anyone with information on Hinojosa's whereabouts or the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. 

