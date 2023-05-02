Denver Police officers shot and killed a suspect who allegedly took his family members hostage and assaulted one of them with a knife Monday evening.

The initial call about a family disturbance involving a knife came in at 8:30 p.m. Monday, according Denver Police Department Chief Ron Thomas.

Officers responded to the disturbance, at a home in the 2000 block of North Oneida Street, which is just under two miles directly east of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

Responding officers found that there was a person in the home with a knife, an adult male, preventing two other people, an adult male and adult female, from leaving the home. All three were family members, according to Thomas.

Police secured the perimeter of the home and started negotiating with the suspect and calling for additional resources, including crisis negotiators.

While waiting for crisis negotiators, the suspect with the knife assaulted another member of the family inside the home, Thomas said. Officers responded and fired their weapons, hitting and killing the suspect.

Shots were fired at 9:30 p.m., an hour after the initial call came in.

The victim of the assault was transported to the hospital, where he or she was in serious, but stable condition, as of 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The shooting is under joint investigation with Denver Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The investigation results will go to the Denver District Attorney for review.