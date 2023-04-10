Denver police are responding to an officer-involved shooting at Clement Park.

Denver officers were involved in the shooting, which took place in the 7300 block of W. Bowles Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department's official Twitter account.

The suspect in the shooting is being treated on scene according to the Jefferson County Sheriff. The Sheriff's Office indicated there was no risk to nearby schools.

There is a large police presence in the area of 3800 block of W. Saratoga Avenue in Littleton, according to a tweet from DPD. Denver Police first reported the shooting just before noon Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated