A Denver police technician received a 30-day suspension for sexual comments he made to a 19-year-old public safety cadet, according to a discipline letter.

The comments included asking her if she was a virgin, telling her she could have a sexual relationship with any man in the department because of her looks, that everyone in the police department slept with each other and describing a relationship he had with a former patrol partner.

The cadet worked with Technician Richard Harvey during the 2021 holiday Parade of Lights, the 2022 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day “Marade” and also the Stock Show parade that January. That same month she reportedly told an administrative assistant she would not work with Harvey again, and the information was relayed to the department’s traffic operations captain, according to Harvey’s May 10 discipline letter from Denver’s Department of Safety.

The cadet reportedly said she hesitated to report the comments and did not show her discomfort at the time because she did not want to upset Harvey or have him accuse her of lying. She also thought she had to put up with it as a woman in a police department, according to the record.

“It is depressing to think that in 2023, a young female cadet believes that she needs to tolerate such behavior in order to succeed as a woman in a police department,” according to the letter.

It showed the cadet is interested in a career with the Denver Police Department and she said she enjoyed ride-alongs she has done with other officers.

Harvey said during the internal investigation he didn’t believe at the time his comments were inappropriate, and said he brought up the topic of sex because it was a common reason for officers in the department to get in trouble and he wanted to help her avoid that. He said he could have chosen his words differently.

But his disciplinary letter shows Harvey did not acknowledge his comments were entirely inappropriate for a conversation between a young cadet and an older officer, especially one with responsibility for supervision and mentorship of her.

“Although Harvey stated that he shared this information in a manner meant to be educational to Cadet A and in response to Cadet A’s questions, it does not mitigate the fact that the nature of his comments were far outside the realm of what would be considered educational and had the effect of making Cadet A uncomfortable to the point of stating she would never work with him again,” said the letter.