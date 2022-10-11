#Denver, do you have information about this homicide investigation? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/yg20Yehynf— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 10, 2022
A teenager whose body was found along the Highline Canal in the Green River area died of gunshot wounds, Denver Medical Examiner Steven Castro said.
The cause of death for Alex Malone, 18, was homicide.
Malone was found dead in the 21500 block of east 44th at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.