One of the most significant talking points emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic is the impact isolation has had on mental health, particularly among children and at-risk groups.

Two new Denver programs seek to address the mental health needs of students and the LGBTQ+ community.

In 2021, suicide was the eighth leading cause of death in the state with nearly 1,400 Coloradans having lost their lives to suicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is statistics like this that has become fodder to the public discussion about the mental health crisis in the U.S.

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month.

Beginning this month, the Center on Colfax — the region’s LGBTQ+ community center — will provide free-of-charge, culturally responsive support groups and individual counseling to individuals 18 years and older. Up to 12 free sessions are offered.

Gay, lesbian or bisexual adults are more than twice as likely their heterosexual peers to experience a mental health condition, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Transgender individuals are nearly four times as likely.

This puts the LGBTQ+ community at greater risk of suicide and substance abuse, while at the same time facing greater access barriers because of stigma and discrimination, according to a news release.

“This service is long overdue in our community,” said Rex Fuller, The Center on Colfax CEO, said in a statement. “We are proud to take this important step toward addressing such an important unmet need.”

Denver Public Schools pilot

While the pandemic was challenging for many, school closures, distance learning and loneliness have proved to be an added stress for America’s young people.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for the state’s youth and young adults, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health. And it’s the second-leading cause of death in the U.S among those ages 10 to 14 and 25 to 34.

In 2021, the Children’s Hospital declared a “state of emergency” after seeing a 57% increase over two years in pediatric patients coming to the emergency department with mental health concerns.

To address this, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) is a piloting a student behavioral health program with Denver Public Schools.

“This pilot program is part of DDPHE’s goal to meet people where they are with the resources they need,” Bob McDonald, the health department executive director, said in a press release. “By bolstering the tools in schools and integrating programs that work to understand the core needs of students, we can give youth a strong foundation, so they do not turn to violence.”

The pilot program is being funded with $850,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to connect student needs with city and community resources.